Sarah Ferguson's response to Epstein email draws harsh criticism

Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein email sparks criticism over her attitude, says royal expert

September 26, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is being accused of playing the victim after an email she sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who claimed to have closely studied the Duchess of York, said he struggles to feel sorry for her.

Speaking with The Express, he criticized Ferguson for lacking self-awareness and not accepting responsibility for her actions and compared her to Becky Sharp, a famous social climber in literature.

"I'm afraid, having studied her for so long, I don't have a great deal of sympathy for her. She'll pick herself up," he said.

The expert continued, "She's the Becky Sharp of the Royal Family, so I have no doubt she will be networking. She will be talking to people.

"She has no self-awareness. She has no acceptance of what she's done, the same problem as Andrew.

“But she'll just pick herself up, and that's what people admire, and she'll get on with it again somehow. We probably haven't had the end of Fergie, but we deserve to."

