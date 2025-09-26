Kensington Palace makes big announcement after Prince William, King Charles secret talks

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William after his crucial meeting with father King Charles.

According to reports, the future king made a quiet trip to Scotland to spend time with King Charles, just two weeks after the monarch’s first meeting with Prince Harry in 19 months.

The Daily Mail published photos on Thursday of William stepping off a private jet at Aberdeen Airport.

The Telegraph also reported William will be spending an “informal” few days with Charles in a meeting that has not been scheduled with senior staff.

Instead, King Charles and William have privately set time aside to chat “as sovereign and heir” for the third year in a row.

There are reports King Charles and Prince William likely discussed the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail has claimed William is putting pressure on Charles to cut ties with Andrew and Sarah following the latest revelations.

Amid these claims, Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William’s next week engagement.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement, which reads, “Prince William will attend the launch of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers on Oct 1 in London.

“He’ll meet staff from UNWRA - the UN aid agency for Palestine refugees - Mines Advisory Group, Islamic Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières, Norwegian People’s Aid.”