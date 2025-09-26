King Charles, Prince William in 'absolute lockstep' about future of monarchy

 
King Charles and Prince William are “united in their vision” for the role of the Royal Family

September 26, 2025

Royal insiders have dismissed rumours of rift between King Charles and his elder son Prince William, saying “they are in absolute lockstep about the future of the monarchy.”

The Daily Mail, per the GB News, citing royal insiders, have reported this after King Charles and Prince William private meeting in Balmoral.

The insider claims: “It's evident there's an attempt to manufacture division between them, when in reality, no such rift exists."

In truth, King Charles and William’s relationship is as “strong as ever”, they are aligned in their work, with many areas of shared interest, and “united in their vision” for the role of the Royal Family, the close confidant said while rejecting the rumours.

Another insider said: “Do they [the King and William] sit down for dinner every night, or even see each other every week? No. But they never have.

“However, they do speak regularly and they are in absolute lockstep about the future of the monarchy and the good it can do this country.”

The third insider said: “Like many father-son relationships, there are occasional personal and competitive tensions.

“Both are very driven individuals and have very similar interests such as the environment, conservation, the military and helping deprived communities.

“However, they are also going about supporting them in quite different ways.”

“But ultimately they have the same goal: to make life better for the people of this country,” the spy added.

