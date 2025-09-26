Royal insider finally responds to rumors of a rift between Prince William King Charles

King Charles, Prince William’s rift finally gets an answer from sources

Following rumors that King Charles and Prince William are at odds because of his hidden jibes about family time, and connection, something which Prince Harry’s memoir Spare claims was lacking during their childhoods, an insider has come forward.

For those still unversed with the actual claim, it was made by royal biographer Tina Brown.

She claimed earlier that King Charles was less irritated by his youngest son, compared to Prince William, because of the constant reminders he gave about his ‘dedication’ to parenting.

She alleges the claims looked like “tacit criticism of the King’s own paternal deficiencies” instead, the expert said.

However, the source that just came forward believes that is just a ploy to engineer divide.

“It's evident there's an attempt to manufacture division between them, when in reality, no such rift exists,” the well placed source started by telling the Daily Mail.

Because “in truth, their relationship is as strong as ever, they are aligned in their work, with many areas of shared interest, and united in their vision for the role of the Royal Family.”

The insider did not shy away from admitting that some areas of professional divide are there, but noted that their vision for the monarchy is still the same, as well as strong as ever.

“Do they [the King and William] sit down for dinner every night, or even see each other every week? No. But they never have,” they said. “However they do speak regularly and they are in absolute lockstep about the future of the monarchy and the good it can do this country.”

So “like many father-son relationships, there are occasional personal and competitive tensions. Both are very driven individuals and have very similar interests such as the environment, conservation, the military and helping deprived communities. However, they are also going about supporting them in quite different ways.”

“Does that sometimes bring them into competition with one another? Yes, to be fair, it does. But ultimately they have the same goal: to make life better for the people of this country,” the insider concluded by saying.