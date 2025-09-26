Prince Albert of Monaco kicks off a major expedition: Watch

Prince Albert of Monaco announces the start of the Greece Mission

Prince Albert of Monaco is gone to Greece and just officiated the launch of the Greece Mission, the first stage of the Mediterranean Missions.

A video of the moment has been shared to the royals’ official Instagram account.

It shows aerial clips of the vessel, as well as snaps of the Monaco Explorations.

The video was also accompanied with a caption that offered more insight.

It reads, “HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco was present this Thursday 25 September at the Port of Fontvieille to officiate the launch of the Greece Mission, the first stage of the Mediterranean Missions.”

For those unversed, “throughout this expedition, the Monaco Explorations will combine mediation, diplomacy and science workshops to contribute to the development of the Mediterranean Marine Protected Areas.”

“Next stop: Athens, with the launch of the exhibition ‘Time of Action: Protected Marine Areas of the Mediterranean’ at the Eugenides Foundation.”

Check it out Below:



