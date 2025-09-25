Archie, Lilibet to face emotional challenges due to royal family estrangement?

Archie, Lilibet’s distance from royal family raises concerns about future impact

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may question the lack of contact with their royal relatives, including their grandfather King Charles and cousins.

According to Royal commentator Hugo Vickers, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids would face emotional challenges due to being cut off from their blood relatives.

Speaking on The Sun Royal Exclusive Show, the author noted that the children have limited interaction with both sides of the family.

This distance could lead to emotional challenges as they grow older, potentially causing feelings of confusion or resentment.

"I also worry about the children because there's going to come a point when they're going to say, why haven't I met my grandfather on either side?” he said.

The expert added, “And so [Harry is] storing up a lot of, you know, emotional problems for them, I think."

"If I was being brought up in California, and I suddenly discovered that my first cousin was likely to be king one day, I would like to get to know him, obviously,” he added.

"One day, as they grow up, they're going to get irritated by having had the backs of their heads photographed and used for promotion, and never having met their grandfathers, either side.

“Not Mr. Markle, nor the King. So it's not a very good situation, frankly."