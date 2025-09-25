 
Geo News

Archie, Lilibet to face emotional challenges due to royal family estrangement?

Royal experts highlight potential emotional toll on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet over royal disconnect

By
F. Quraishi
|

September 25, 2025

Archie, Lilibet’s distance from royal family raises concerns about future impact

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may question the lack of contact with their royal relatives, including their grandfather King Charles and cousins.

According to Royal commentator Hugo Vickers, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids would face emotional challenges due to being cut off from their blood relatives.

Speaking on The Sun Royal Exclusive Show, the author noted that the children have limited interaction with both sides of the family.

This distance could lead to emotional challenges as they grow older, potentially causing feelings of confusion or resentment.

"I also worry about the children because there's going to come a point when they're going to say, why haven't I met my grandfather on either side?” he said.

The expert added, “And so [Harry is] storing up a lot of, you know, emotional problems for them, I think."

"If I was being brought up in California, and I suddenly discovered that my first cousin was likely to be king one day, I would like to get to know him, obviously,” he added.

"One day, as they grow up, they're going to get irritated by having had the backs of their heads photographed and used for promotion, and never having met their grandfathers, either side.

“Not Mr. Markle, nor the King. So it's not a very good situation, frankly."

Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming video
Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake