Prince Harry, Meghan to be honored in New York for their work next month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to New York City next month to receive recognition for their work on mental health and online safety, according to people.com on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9.

The couple is being recognized for efforts to promote global mental wellbeing and make the online world safer for families and young people.

“Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

“As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

The couple launched the Archewell Foundation in 2020, later creating The Parent’s Network to support families impacted by online harm.

Their Lost Screen Memorial, honoring children who died due to the effects of social media, will also be displayed at the festival.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, are also scheduled to attend Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival on October 10.