 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan to be honored in New York for their work next month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to New York in October

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan to be honored in New York for their work next month
Prince Harry, Meghan to be honored in New York for their work next month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to New York City next month to receive recognition for their work on mental health and online safety, according to people.com on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9.

The couple is being recognized for efforts to promote global mental wellbeing and make the online world safer for families and young people.

“Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

“As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

The couple launched the Archewell Foundation in 2020, later creating The Parent’s Network to support families impacted by online harm.

Their Lost Screen Memorial, honoring children who died due to the effects of social media, will also be displayed at the festival.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, are also scheduled to attend Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival on October 10.

Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming video
Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake