 
Geo News

Prince Harry's UK trip seen as attempt to unsettle Prince William's role

Prince Harry reportedly offered to ease Prince William’s workload during his recent UK visit

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Prince Harry accused of stirring tension between King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry accused of stirring tension between King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry is facing fresh criticism after reports suggested his recent UK visit was aimed at showing he could help ease Prince William’s royal workload.

During the Duke of Sussex’s recent trip to the UK, he had a brief reunion with his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House.

A source claimed the visit was meant to signal Harry’s willingness to support the monarchy, especially as Prince William faces criticism for a lighter schedule compared to the King.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a source said, Harry’s visit “was to remind William that Harry can be there to take some of the load off, given some of the criticism William has received for carrying out a lower number of engagements than his father.”

However, royal insiders have pushed back, accusing Harry’s camp of planting stories to stir tension within the royal family.

They said it is an attempt at sowing “seeds of discontent” between Charles and William, who is second in line to the British throne. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming video
Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake