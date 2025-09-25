Sarah Ferguson bonded with Princess Diana over royal frustrations

Sarah Ferguson leaned on Princess Diana for advice in early royal years

Sarah Ferguson shared a close bond with the late Princess Diana as they reportedly united over their frustrations of royal life.

According to Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, the two women often confided in each other and jokingly referred to royal officials as “the enemy within.”

In his new book Royal Insider, he revealed that Diana used to give Fergie advice on who to trust and hoe to navigate palace life, having more experience within the Royal family.

However, their friendship later fell apart following the release of Ferguson’s 1996 autobiography, My Story.

He penned, per The Mirror, “They would discuss the dour men in grey suits within the Royal Household, nicknamed ‘the enemy within.’”

“Diana, having been in the Royal Family for five years, was able to offer Sarah some sage advice on the dos and don’ts, whom she could trust, and a rather lengthy list of those with whom she should be cautious.

“It was tragic that the relationship between them disintegrated after the publication of Sarah's autobiography, My Story, in 1996.”