'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift

Prince William was spotted arriving in Aberdeen for a meeting with King Charles

September 25, 2025

Prince William has joined King Charles at Balmoral Castle for their annual father-son retreat in the Scottish Highlands, but leaked photographs of his arrival have sparked speculation about palace dynamics.

The Sun reported the Prince of Wales was spotted at Aberdeen Airport earlier this week after visiting bereaved families in Southport. 

William was not accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton, during his trip to Scotland.

According to British media, the trip marked the third consecutive year that Charles, 76, and his heir have set aside time at Balmoral to speak privately, away from aides and formal schedules.

But grainy photos of William’s arrival drew scrutiny online. 

“Now WHY suddenly this year and this time around, there are grainy pictures of his arrival leaked to the press?” one user posted on X, questioning whether the images were deliberately released. 

“How quaint how everything in this reign is always conveniently leaked to the press.”

The visit comes as speculation continues over the future of Prince Harry, who recently met with King Charles at Clarence House. 

Some reports claim William was unhappy with his father’s decision to sit down with the Duke of Sussex, fueling talk of deepening royal divides.


