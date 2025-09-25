Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming

Prince William, Kate Middleton show support to Tom Dean's lifesaving initiative

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales have shown their support for Tom Dean's latest initiative.

Taking to Instagram Stories of the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate shared a message praising Olympic champion Tom Dean’s swim school.

Kensington Palace drop special message on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales

The message shared read, "Amazing work happening at @tomdeanswimschool to improve young people's access to a potentially lifesaving skill, delivered with support from The Royal Foundation."

The video shared a featured glimpse from the school with Tom saying, “Swimming is the only sport that can save your life…”

He went on to add that his parents were very passionate about it and “said that it’s a must from a young age.”

Tom revealed that while he didn’t have much access to swimming while growing up, he realised that “it’s an issue that really needs some attention and that’s what we’re able to do now.”

He went on to share his dream, saying, “my dream is to get every single child in the UK to be able to learn to swim.”

With the support from Prince William and Kate Middleton through The Royal Foundation, Tom Dean is able to work on his dream.