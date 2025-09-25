 
Geo News

MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Anti-monarchy group, Republic issues statement after Sarah Ferguson's email leaked

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

MPs urged to probe royal corruption after Sarah Ferguson scandal
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Britain’s leading anti-monarchy campaign group has accused the royal family of “abuse of public office for personal gain” following renewed scrutiny of Sarah Ferguson’s links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Republic alleged that members of the monarchy have long used their position to secure financial benefits and avoid oversight. 

“Corruption doesn't have to be criminal, as rules are often tailored to suit those in positions of power and influence,” the group said. 

Ferguson’s ties to Epstein, they added, “in the context of the ongoing Prince Andrew scandal, raises further questions about financial propriety and access to senior echelons of the British establishment.” 

Republic’s CEO Graham Smith issued a sharp rebuke of the royal family’s conduct. 

“The royals hide their corruption in plain sight. The list of accusations is long and growing longer. At what point will MPs sit up and take notice?” he asked. 

“When a billionaire gives Andrew or Charles money, they want something in return. When a Chinese spy befriends a royal, when Epstein was cultivating royal links, they want access to the British state. 

We must know if the royals have given them what they want,” Smith said. 

He added: “The royals should be treated as if they were public servants or politicians. Their word is not good enough, their reputations do not show them to be honourable people. 

We must have a full inquiry.” Republic demanded “full disclosure of all gifts and business relationships” and accused the monarchy of costing taxpayers “half a billion pounds a year.” 

“A politician facing half the accusations against the royals would be out of office in no time,” Smith said. “Enough is enough. It’s time to end royal corruption, and that means ending the monarchy.”

King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake
King Charles turns reckless, naïve, and ‘frankly stupid'
King Charles turns reckless, naïve, and ‘frankly stupid'
Prince Harry sets UK plan into motion with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry sets UK plan into motion with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson sparks horrid reactions: ‘Don't have sympathy for her'
Sarah Ferguson sparks horrid reactions: ‘Don't have sympathy for her'
Meghan Markle ‘gritting her teeth' over family reunion: ‘Charles gives the OK?'
Meghan Markle ‘gritting her teeth' over family reunion: ‘Charles gives the OK?'
Kate Middleton to make next big move after being tipped for US project
Kate Middleton to make next big move after being tipped for US project
Prince Harry causes more strain to fall on Meghan Markle and their marriage
Prince Harry causes more strain to fall on Meghan Markle and their marriage
Sarah Ferguson's Hollywood comeback collapses amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson's Hollywood comeback collapses amid Epstein scandal