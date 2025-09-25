MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Britain’s leading anti-monarchy campaign group has accused the royal family of “abuse of public office for personal gain” following renewed scrutiny of Sarah Ferguson’s links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement on Wednesday, Republic alleged that members of the monarchy have long used their position to secure financial benefits and avoid oversight.

“Corruption doesn't have to be criminal, as rules are often tailored to suit those in positions of power and influence,” the group said.

Ferguson’s ties to Epstein, they added, “in the context of the ongoing Prince Andrew scandal, raises further questions about financial propriety and access to senior echelons of the British establishment.”

Republic’s CEO Graham Smith issued a sharp rebuke of the royal family’s conduct.

“The royals hide their corruption in plain sight. The list of accusations is long and growing longer. At what point will MPs sit up and take notice?” he asked.

“When a billionaire gives Andrew or Charles money, they want something in return. When a Chinese spy befriends a royal, when Epstein was cultivating royal links, they want access to the British state.

We must know if the royals have given them what they want,” Smith said.

He added: “The royals should be treated as if they were public servants or politicians. Their word is not good enough, their reputations do not show them to be honourable people.

We must have a full inquiry.” Republic demanded “full disclosure of all gifts and business relationships” and accused the monarchy of costing taxpayers “half a billion pounds a year.”

“A politician facing half the accusations against the royals would be out of office in no time,” Smith said. “Enough is enough. It’s time to end royal corruption, and that means ending the monarchy.”