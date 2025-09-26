Prince Harry's emotional wounds complicate path to reunion with King Charles

Harry urged to address emotional baggage to heal rift with King Charles

Prince Harry’s struggle with emotional baggage, including the loss of his mother Princess Diana, complicates his efforts to reconcile with King Charles, claimed an expert.

While the Duke of Sussex’s recent meeting with Charles is a positive step, royal commentator Hugo Vickers stressed that a genuine apology from Harry is essential to fully mend their fractured relationship.

Speaking with The Sun Royal Exclusive Show, Vickers also pointed out that constant comparisons between Harry and his brother, Prince William, only creates more issues within the royal family.

He said that Harry and William’s constant comparison is "counterproductive,” especially when the Duke wants to reconcile with his family.

"Everything that Prince Harry does gets an undue amount of attention,” Vickers said. “And, even when he was over here, people were comparing the engagements that he was doing with what Prince of Wales and Catherine were doing.”

"And it's very counterproductive,” he added. “But having said that, you know, I'm all for him reconciling with his father because he carries a lot of emotional baggage around with him anyway, the death of his mother.”

“He should be apologising to [the King] and let's hope he did."