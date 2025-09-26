Meghan Markle compared to Sarah Ferguson after email leak

Sarah Ferguson’s email leak leads to Meghan Markle comparisons

Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle have just been hit with massive comparisons, following her whole email leak fiasco.

Royal commentator and biographer Andrew Lownie was the one who delivered this verdict.

In an event with with Foreign Press Association journalists in London he spoke to nine.com.au and said, “Fergie has been half-in, half-out for 30 years, and they didn't do anything.”

And “I think the argument was that they were separated and then divorced but, again, half-in, half-out. We know she was in the Royal Box [at Wimbledon] and at royal functions and living with her husband. So it's just complete hypocrisy, the whole thing.”

Whereas, “Meghan is just a less charming version of Fergie... Fergie did it much better than Meghan.” So “it's crazy, they could have had a half-in, I mean there is a model there.”

Mr Lownie even went as far as to allege that Prince Andrew also potentially sees his own daughters as the answers to the ‘royal void’. Because “what Andrew is doing now is he's transferred all his ambitions to his daughter.”

“He's pushing them, they're part of the family business, they're doing a lot of work in the Middle East at least at the moment. Also, he's trying to get them into the royal family to take on life as a working royal,” he also added near the end.