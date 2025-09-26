 
Geo News

Meghan Markle compared to Sarah Ferguson after email leak

Sarah Ferguson sparks comparisons with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Sarah Ferguson’s email leak leads to Meghan Markle comparisons
Sarah Ferguson’s email leak leads to Meghan Markle comparisons

Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle have just been hit with massive comparisons, following her whole email leak fiasco.

Royal commentator and biographer Andrew Lownie was the one who delivered this verdict.

In an event with with Foreign Press Association journalists in London he spoke to nine.com.au and said, “Fergie has been half-in, half-out for 30 years, and they didn't do anything.”

And “I think the argument was that they were separated and then divorced but, again, half-in, half-out. We know she was in the Royal Box [at Wimbledon] and at royal functions and living with her husband. So it's just complete hypocrisy, the whole thing.”

Whereas, “Meghan is just a less charming version of Fergie... Fergie did it much better than Meghan.” So “it's crazy, they could have had a half-in, I mean there is a model there.”

Mr Lownie even went as far as to allege that Prince Andrew also potentially sees his own daughters as the answers to the ‘royal void’. Because “what Andrew is doing now is he's transferred all his ambitions to his daughter.”

“He's pushing them, they're part of the family business, they're doing a lot of work in the Middle East at least at the moment. Also, he's trying to get them into the royal family to take on life as a working royal,” he also added near the end. 

Sarah Ferguson bonded with Princess Diana over royal frustrations
Sarah Ferguson bonded with Princess Diana over royal frustrations
Prince Harry's UK trip seen as attempt to unsettle Prince William's role
Prince Harry's UK trip seen as attempt to unsettle Prince William's role
Prince Harry, Meghan to be honored in New York for their work next month
Prince Harry, Meghan to be honored in New York for their work next month
Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming video
Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry