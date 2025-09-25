Prince Andrew's daughters make first appearance after Sarah Ferguson controversy

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice made their first public appearance since their mother, Sarah Ferguson, became embroiled in controversy over newly surfaced emails connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie shared photos on Instagram from an event she hosted during the United Nations General Assembly and NYC Climate Week, where her nonprofit, The Anti-Slavery Collective, unveiled a project linking fake fashion to forced labor.

“The Anti-Slavery Collective have been working on a project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour,” Eugenie wrote in the caption.

“I was very proud to host an event to coincide with UNGA and NYC Climate Week to launch this exciting new project, and shine a light on this underreported human rights scandal.”

The event featured the launch of a short film and a roundtable discussion with fashion leaders, resale platforms, designers, illicit trade experts, and behavioral scientists.

One of the photos Eugenie posted also included her sister, Princess Beatrice, marking a rare joint appearance by the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie added: “This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to see this project unfold!”