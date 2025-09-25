 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's daughters make first appearance after Sarah Ferguson controversy

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are in New York as their mother makes headlines in UK

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Prince Andrews daughters make first appearance after Sarah Ferguson controversy
Prince Andrew's daughters make first appearance after Sarah Ferguson controversy 

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice made their first public appearance since their mother, Sarah Ferguson, became embroiled in controversy over newly surfaced emails connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie shared photos on Instagram from an event she hosted during the United Nations General Assembly and NYC Climate Week, where her nonprofit, The Anti-Slavery Collective, unveiled a project linking fake fashion to forced labor.

“The Anti-Slavery Collective have been working on a project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour,” Eugenie wrote in the caption. 

“I was very proud to host an event to coincide with UNGA and NYC Climate Week to launch this exciting new project, and shine a light on this underreported human rights scandal.”

The event featured the launch of a short film and a roundtable discussion with fashion leaders, resale platforms, designers, illicit trade experts, and behavioral scientists. 

One of the photos Eugenie posted also included her sister, Princess Beatrice, marking a rare joint appearance by the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie added: “This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to see this project unfold!”

Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming video
Prince William, Kate Middleton urge young people to learn swimming
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
'Leaked' photos of Prince William's Balmoral arrival stir questions amid ongoing royal rift
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
MPs urged to probe royal 'corruption' after Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
King Charles hit with fresh blow amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
Sarah Ferguson's pal talks about her life in ‘hell' and explains real reason for email
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake
King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe's reforms for Prince William's sake