 
Geo News

King Charles set to make emotional appeal in keynote Christmas speech

King Charles will perform a difficult task at upcoming key event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

King Charles set to make emotional appeal in keynote Christmas speech
King Charles set to make emotional appeal in keynote Christmas speech

As the year 2025 comes to an end, royal family members and people across the world are going into a festive mood.

From the Christmas Carol to the traditional walk at Sandringham, the key royals will be taking part in different gatherings.

Amid the holidays, one of the key moments is always King Charles' speech, which is delivered at 3 pm every year on December 25.

Now, speaking about the potential content in his address, royal expert Richard Palmer believes that he will shed light on issues affecting humanity across the world.

As per the Mirror, he said that the monarch might discuss the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and Ukraine, alongside urging people to be more tolerant, especially with a religious perspective, in order to build peaceful communities.

King Charles set to make emotional appeal in keynote Christmas speech

Moreover, Richard said, "Immigration is such a big issue, and though he won’t touch on politics, he may make a plea for peace and understanding in Britain and around the world."

Not only that, the royal commentator said that King Charles is highly likely to remember the late Duchess of Kent, as he often pays tribute to the lost family members in key speeches. 

More From Royals

Palace staff receives strict orders about King Charles diet amid treatment
Palace staff receives strict orders about King Charles diet amid treatment
Prince Harry delights Meghan with sweet tribute for mother-in-law Doria
Prince Harry delights Meghan with sweet tribute for mother-in-law Doria
King Charles sends strong message: 'No sympathy for Andrew'
King Charles sends strong message: 'No sympathy for Andrew'
Meghan Markle shares big news after Princess Kate's emotional letter
Meghan Markle shares big news after Princess Kate's emotional letter
Andrew triggers fresh turmoil for royals before final exit from family
Andrew triggers fresh turmoil for royals before final exit from family
Meghan Markle waits for Netflix's final call as big day arrives
Meghan Markle waits for Netflix's final call as big day arrives
Queen Camilla makes big change in royal team after losing close ally
Queen Camilla makes big change in royal team after losing close ally
Kate Middleton sends personal letters to unite special guests on Christmas
Kate Middleton sends personal letters to unite special guests on Christmas
Buckingham Palace issues statement as King Charles prepares for epic state visit
Buckingham Palace issues statement as King Charles prepares for epic state visit