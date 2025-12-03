King Charles set to make emotional appeal in keynote Christmas speech

As the year 2025 comes to an end, royal family members and people across the world are going into a festive mood.

From the Christmas Carol to the traditional walk at Sandringham, the key royals will be taking part in different gatherings.

Amid the holidays, one of the key moments is always King Charles' speech, which is delivered at 3 pm every year on December 25.

Now, speaking about the potential content in his address, royal expert Richard Palmer believes that he will shed light on issues affecting humanity across the world.

As per the Mirror, he said that the monarch might discuss the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and Ukraine, alongside urging people to be more tolerant, especially with a religious perspective, in order to build peaceful communities.

Moreover, Richard said, "Immigration is such a big issue, and though he won’t touch on politics, he may make a plea for peace and understanding in Britain and around the world."

Not only that, the royal commentator said that King Charles is highly likely to remember the late Duchess of Kent, as he often pays tribute to the lost family members in key speeches.