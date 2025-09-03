 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reminded of Harry's priority amid peace talks with King

Meghan Markle is asked to support Prince Harry in his Royal reconciliation

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 03, 2025

Meghan Markle reminded of Harrys priority amid peace talks with King
Meghan Markle reminded of Harry's priority amid peace talks with King 

Meghan Markle is told to leave Prince Harry be as he tries to mend his rift with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex is told to not come to the UK with her husband as he is expected to meet his father in September.

Speaking to the Mirror, a US source said: "For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry ’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."

They added: “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son.”

They continued: “The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue. As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.”

Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce is ‘unselfish,' admits brother
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce is ‘unselfish,' admits brother
Prince Harry ‘annoyed' as Meghan Markle goes behind his back, says expert
Prince Harry ‘annoyed' as Meghan Markle goes behind his back, says expert
Prince Harry seeks to heal royal rift during UK visit
Prince Harry seeks to heal royal rift during UK visit
Prince William and Kate face critical decision as George enters final year at school
Prince William and Kate face critical decision as George enters final year at school
Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton are moving to Forest Lodge
Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton are moving to Forest Lodge
Truth behind Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage: report
Truth behind Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage: report
Meghan Markle hits back at snubbing singers
Meghan Markle hits back at snubbing singers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned royal rift will continue until they do THIS
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned royal rift will continue until they do THIS