Meghan Markle reminded of Harry's priority amid peace talks with King

Meghan Markle is told to leave Prince Harry be as he tries to mend his rift with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex is told to not come to the UK with her husband as he is expected to meet his father in September.

Speaking to the Mirror, a US source said: "For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry ’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."

They added: “After 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step. This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son.”

They continued: “The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue. As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand.”