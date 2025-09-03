Meghan Markle suffered from ‘poor me' complex against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle does not understand public love for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married into the Royal Family back in 2018, did not enjoy excessive attention on sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Lizzie Cundy, a friend of Meghan’s told the Daily Mail: "She’s fuming how the public love Kate. She needs to stop being bitter, stop being angry and stop being 'poor me'."

This comes as Meghan Markle is asked not to accompany Prince Harry on his upcoming trip to the UK.

Speaking to the Mirror, a US source said: "For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry ’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."