Buckingham Palace's biggest hope for King Charles' meeting with Prince Harry comes out

Hiba Anjum
September 03, 2025

A well placed source has just stepped forward to highlight all that is expected from the upcoming meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry.

For those unversed, this meeting is said to take place during Prince Harry’s visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

According to The Mirror, this source said, “For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.” All because a couple of months ago “Prince Harry ’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication”.

Right now “there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September,” the insider also admitted.

For those unversed it comes now, considering King Charles’ ongoing battle with cancer. Even the source noted, “after 20 months apart, and with the King continuing his treatment, the feeling is that the time is right to take that step.”

Currently, in terms of motivations and expectations the insider admits, “this is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it’s about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son.” Because “the priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue”

However, where other member of the Firm are concerned, especially his older brother Prince William “any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand,” the source also clarified before signing off.  

