‘Desperate' Prince Harry makes emotional move to soften King Charles heart

‘Desperate’ Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles in emotional plea

Prince Harry made an emotional move to soften his father, King Charles’ heart, penning a heartfelt letter asking for forgiveness, claimed a recent report.

The “desperate” Duke of Sussex penned the letter as he does not have any other way to contact his cancer-stricken father.

The letter arrived on the morning of the 80th VJ Day ceremony earlier this month and reportedly left him emotional.

According to palace insiders, the emotional message caught the King by surprise and may have been the reason he was seen wiping away tears during a speech by a 105-year-old World War II veteran.

Speaking with New Idea Magazine, an insider said Harry begged for forgiveness from King Charles in the emotional note.

“Harry’s not had a direct line to his father since he saw him briefly after his diagnosis,” shared the insider.

“He had no choice but to send a handwritten letter. He’s desperate to make things right before it’s too late and truly regrets the hurt he’s caused,” they added.

“Harry poured his heart out in that letter and he’s praying it will get through.”