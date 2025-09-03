Why Kate Middleton avoids seeking public attention?

A royal expert has shared key reason why Princess of Wales Kate Middleton avoids seeking public attention for personal fame.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said this while discussing Prince Philip’s 'golden rule' that focused on avoiding celebrity status while representing the monarchy.

Hilary said it was easy for the Princess of Wales to follow Philip’s advice.

She said, "One of the many reasons Princess Catherine has followed his advice was due to the national respect she always garnered. She also values tradition, service, as well as stability."

The royal expert continued, "He implored her to always focus on the role, that of dedication and duty, not on herself. That’s why she avoids seeking public attention for personal fame. He made it blatantly clear that royalty and celebrity are two completely different things.

“Philip’s advice has helped her preserve the monarchy’s respected public image, rendering her as one of the most level-headed, grounded, popular, revered and trusted members of the royal family."

Another royal expert Helena Chard tells the publication, Philip’s advice continues to shape Kate’s role as a beloved senior royal.

Previously royal expert Penny Junor had claimed the Princess of Wales ‘shines in her own light’, but she knows her place in the royal family.

"I think Kate is a bit like Prince Philip, who has always supported Queen Elizabeth II," Junor said.

Prince Philip reportedly warned Kate Middleton on avoiding celebrity status while representing monarchy.