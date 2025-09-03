King Charles planned THIS massive leak about Prince Harry

King Charles, Prince Harry’s visit to turn sour?

It has just been revealed that Buckingham Palace may have actually ‘leaked’ the first peace talk that got papped in a London members-only club.

The accusation has been made by a well placed insider with information on the matter.

According to their claim, the decision was made in tandem with Prince Harry to “allow the public to warm up to the idea.”

The reason for this is, “It [would take] time for the public to get used to it but ultimately, the public wants them to make amends.”

While fears remain, the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III, Christopher Andersen also stepped forward with the same outlet and admitted something similar to Us Weekly.

According to the royal biographer, the chances are still “slim” for something like this because King Charles will soon be utterly “consumed” with the upcoming state visit of President Donald Trump, as well as his own health.

For those still unversed, King Charles is fighting against cancer, with weekly chemotherapy treatments taking up a lot of his attention.

For this reason he was also quoted saying, “Having Harry around is the sort of draining distraction he just doesn’t need at the moment.”

Given that “The king is still undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments, and drama would inevitably go along with some sort of summit with Harry,” he concluded by saying.