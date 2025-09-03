Stark revelation drops about King Charles' feelings for Harry: ‘Does not want to be near him'

King Charles ‘does not’ want to be near Prince Harry: ‘It’s complicated’

An insider has just revealed some shocking insights about the apprehension King Charles himself feels towards his son, despite upcoming peace talks.

The source in question explained this in a chat with Us Weekly, and according to their findings “Charles does want to meet Harry,” at all.

His reasons for this are that “He doesn’t want this falling-out to overshadow his legacy. But Harry has caused chaos and hurt, so it’s complicated.”

As for royal historian Marlene Koenig is believes these feelings will make it so that if “there is a meeting, it will be private and more likely to be on the king’s terms rather than Harry’s.”

What is pertinent to mention is that just a few days ago reports started to circulate by celebrity news reporter Rob Shutter's substack, that Prince Harry has been demanding all the bells and whistles for his wife Meghan, during the UK trip. From curtsies to the HRH.

That report claims, Prince Harry wants "press control" which has to be "coordinated by Buckingham Palace".

Furthermore that source said, "Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed. He wants iron-clad guarantees—not vague promises. Security and privacy are non-negotiable. Harry insists Meghan must be treated as HRH. That means family member must show her the formal respect of bows and curtsies. For William, that’s a hard no."