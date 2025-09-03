Prince William gets 'on-the-job training' as he steps up for King Charles

How King Charles's illness is preparing Prince William for throne

Prince William is gaining vital experience as he steps up to support King Charles during his cancer treatment, according to a former royal butler.

Speaking with GB News, former royal butler Grant Harrold noted on how Palace's public transparency about the King's health is "unusual" but beneficial.

He said it allows William, the Prince of Wales, and other senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton to take on more responsibilities.

“It’s good that they’ve been so open about it. That’s really unusual,” he said of Palace being open on Charles’ health since his cancer diagnosis.

“William is stepping up, and Kate and Camilla are stepping up, which is good. William stepping up is important because one day that will be his role,” he added.

Harrold drew a comparison to Queen Elizabeth II, who was also able to prepare for the throne by standing in for her father, King George VI, during his illness.

He said, “His grandmother had to step up when her father, George VI, died of cancer. And unfortunately, we know how that ended because obviously, he sadly died from cancer.

“But she had the opportunity to stand in for him on many occasions and develop the role, so she knew what was expected.

“It’s important that William does the same because what you don’t want, God forbid, is that something happens to the King, and William’s going, ‘What do I do?’ So it is good that he’s getting the experience.”