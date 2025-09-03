Key royal trait Prince Harry shares with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Here’s how Prince William, Harry, Kate go beyond royal traditions

Prince Harry shares a key trait with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as all three of them are bringing a modern touch to royal etiquette.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the three royals have found a balance between upholding tradition and being more informal with the public.

Harrold, who worked for King Charles for seven years, told GB News that while King Charles might offer a handshake or even a fist bump, William, Harry, and Kate have been seen hugging people.

Speaking with People's Channel, Harrold revealed how Harry, William and Kate are going beyond royal traditions.

Talking about how the three are "more modern" compared to the monarch, he said, “Definitely more modern.

“No, don’t get me wrong, William knows how to do everything by the book,” he added.

“Put it this way. Queen Elizabeth would never really even do a handshake with somebody. Maybe, maybe, maybe.”

Harrold continued, “The King will handshake, and I’ve even seen him do a fist bump. William, Harry and Kate – I’ve seen them hug. So it’s different variations.”

“By the time you get to George, it’ll be… Oh, it’ll be gone if it’ll happen,” he said. “So that’s what’s nice is it has changed and it’s changing.”