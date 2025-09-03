Queen Camilla honours Prince William ahead of Harry's UK trip

Queen Camilla has apparently honoured King Charles elder son Prince William ahead of Harry’s crucial trip to Britain next week.

The charity has confirmed Prince Harry, as patron, will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

According to a report by the Us Weekly, there is potential for a face-to-face meeting when Harry arrives in Britain next week.

Amid these developments, Queen Camilla visited Cornwall on Tuesday, where she spent a lovely day celebrating the work of a few of her Cornish patronages.

During a visit to Cornwall Air Ambulance headquarters in Newquay, the Queen unveiled the charity’s new helicopter, named ‘The Duke of Cornwall’, according to the palace.

Having served as Patron since 2009, Queen Camilla previously unveiled a helicopter in her own namesake, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

It is to be mentioned here that Prince William is the current Duke of Cornwall, who became the 25th Duke of Cornwall when his father King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022.

The historic title traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, who is also the heir apparent.

The Duke of Cornwall title is similar to the Prince of Wales, however, automatically conferred upon accession.