Michelle Keegan channels Princess Kate with stunning new blow-dry

Michelle Keegan got royal treatment from Kate Middleton's hairdresser

Michelle Keegan is clearly inspired by Princess Kate, the wife of Prince William.

The Brassic star unveiled her new look via Instagram Stories on Saturday. She had enlisted a hairdresser with royal credentials to give her Kate-inspired makeover. Ditching her caramel highlights, Michelle sported a rich chocolate-brown shade paired with soft, bouncy waves that instantly drew comparisons to the Princess of Wales’ signature blow-dry.

In the caption, she tagged celebrity stylist Ben Cooke, who famously created Victoria Beckham’s iconic 2007 "Pob" haircut. Ben has also previously styled Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s hair.

Michelle's hair echoed the style popularized by Richard Ward, the man credited with making Kate Middleton’s luscious waves world-famous during her early years as a royal.

It is worth mentioning that this new look comes as Michelle Keegan recently appeared in a whimsical new Sky Essential TV advert, trying out range of hairstyles from thick Elsa-inspired braid to a Bridgerton-style blonde wig.