Prince Harry fears his reunion with King Charles has been 'ruined'

Prince Harry feels 'isolated and betrayed' after shocking royal leaks

Prince Harry and King Charles' reunion has been overshadowed by fresh royal drama.

Last month, the Duke of Sussex met his father, marking their face-to-face meeting in more than 18 months. But just days later, alleged leaks about the meeting surfaced, sparking furious response from Harry's team.

The statement by the team read, "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

Adding, "Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged. While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the duke and duchess."

Now, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine the fallout has left Harry increasingly isolated.

He said, "The strength of the statement from his team was a sign of just how frustrated Harry’s feeling and how he doesn’t know who he can trust."

"Harry has always struggled with the men in grey suits, and again that’s something borrowed from his mother," Duncan said.

Noting, "He is clearly wanting to try to increase his popularity back in the UK and build some bridges but is finding it much more difficult than he anticipated. He might be worrying that it’s a hopeless cause, and the efforts to reconcile with his dad are ruined. It’s difficult for Harry. How do you reconcile with your father when you worry there are other people involved that you can’t trust?"

However, Meghan Markle, who has previously spoken about mistrust within palace circles, is said to be supporting Prince Harry but is reportedly wary of history repeating itself.

"she’ll be supporting Harry completely because he’s her husband, and she will know better than anyone how much a reconciliation would mean to him. But she will also want to protect him," the royal expert said.