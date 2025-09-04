Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage is 'shock' for socialite: 'Quite Rocky'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been dubbed in trouble by a socialite.

Former girlfriend and Prince Andrew and influential in the British circles, Lady Victoria Hervey, tells Closer Magazine that the relations of the couple has lately been rocky.

The socialite told the outlet: "I'm amazed their marriage has lasted as long as this - I'm sure it's only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while. She got him to move his whole life, and now she's back where she grew up."

This comes as Meghan is told not to accompany husband Prince Harry as he prepares to jet off to the UK in September.

Speaking to the Mirror, a US source said: "For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry ’s team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."