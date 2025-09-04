King Charles' strict travel routine amid cancer battle revealed

King Charles carries his furniture with him on royal trips

King Charles reportedly seeks comfort during his royal trips.

Cancer-strickened Charles is said to carry his furniture and toilet seats while traveling due to his health situation.

According to RadarOnline, Tom Bower has revealed in his new book Rebel King that Charles send his staff ahead of his visits with his personal items to recreate his bedroom familiar surroundings for him.

An insider shared, “Charles takes comfort in familiarity, especially now he is unwell. His bed, his linen, even his own lavatory seat – they are part of what makes him feel secure.”

“Some say it's eccentric, but given what he's facing, it's perhaps understandable,” they added.

The author wrote in his book, “He sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest rooms,” adding, “And not just the odd chest of drawers: the truck contained nothing less than Charles and Camilla's complete bedrooms, including the Prince's orthopaedic bed, along with his own linen.”

Another insider also shared, “With his health situation, the comforts of home – Charles' orthopaedic bed, his favorite whisky, even his Kleenex toilet paper – have become, in the words of one friend, 'a shield against the chaos of life on the road.’”

It is worth mentioning that King Charles has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, which was diagnosed in February 2024.