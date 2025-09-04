 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's fear of the UK reaches extreme heights

It seems there are a lot of fears in Meghan Markle’s mind when it comes to ever stepping foot in the UK again

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Meghan Markle fears becoming the ‘problem’ again
Meghan Markle fears becoming the ‘problem’ again

Source have just come forward revealing Meghan Markle’s overwhelming fear of the UK, and their image of her.

The report has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the couple.

In an interview with Closer magazine the source explained that the reason for Meghan’s fears is that, “For [her], the situation is even more fraught.”

Friends say she feels any trip to the UK would reopen old wounds and put her in the firing line,” the insider also revealed.

Not to mention, “Meghan absolutely doesn’t want to be seen as the problem all over again.” So “she’s put her foot down and made it quite clear that Harry must do this on his own.”

However, Prince Harry still wants his wife beside him during these talks. “but he also knows these talks might never happen unless he compromises.”

And according to the insider, “Harry sees the WellChild Awards trip as his chance to finally make progress – but without Meghan, and with Palace aides wary, the odds of success look slim.”

For those unversed, this meeting with the King will prove substantial in healing rifts, given that even King Charles’ leaked funeral plans show the Sussexes having main roles, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage is 'shock' for socialite: 'Quite Rocky'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage is 'shock' for socialite: 'Quite Rocky'
Prince Harry fails to 'build up trust' ahead of huge meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry fails to 'build up trust' ahead of huge meeting with King Charles
Kate Middleton sense of humour gets praise: 'Shes a bit of a joker'
Kate Middleton sense of humour gets praise: 'Shes a bit of a joker'
Prince Andrew gets attacked by Republican over Epstein link
Prince Andrew gets attacked by Republican over Epstein link
Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'
'Terrible thing': King Charles opens up on life after 70 video
'Terrible thing': King Charles opens up on life after 70
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles land in choppy waters
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles land in choppy waters
Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw
Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw