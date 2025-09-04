Meghan Markle's fear of the UK reaches extreme heights

Meghan Markle fears becoming the ‘problem’ again

Source have just come forward revealing Meghan Markle’s overwhelming fear of the UK, and their image of her.

The report has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the couple.

In an interview with Closer magazine the source explained that the reason for Meghan’s fears is that, “For [her], the situation is even more fraught.”

Friends say she feels any trip to the UK would reopen old wounds and put her in the firing line,” the insider also revealed.

Not to mention, “Meghan absolutely doesn’t want to be seen as the problem all over again.” So “she’s put her foot down and made it quite clear that Harry must do this on his own.”

However, Prince Harry still wants his wife beside him during these talks. “but he also knows these talks might never happen unless he compromises.”

And according to the insider, “Harry sees the WellChild Awards trip as his chance to finally make progress – but without Meghan, and with Palace aides wary, the odds of success look slim.”

For those unversed, this meeting with the King will prove substantial in healing rifts, given that even King Charles’ leaked funeral plans show the Sussexes having main roles, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.