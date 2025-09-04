Prince William, Kate's online visibility brings royals closer to public

Prince William, Kate’s modern approach to social media wins praise

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received praises over their smart use of social media from a former royal butler.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ use of social media has helped improve relations between the Royal family and the press.

Speaking to GB News at the launch of his memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, Harrold said the couple’s visible online presence reflects a modern, more open royal image.

“They’re very visible,” he said. “And the videos – with all the slow motion and everything – show how into social media they really are.”

Harrold added, “They’ve obviously got a team to help them run it. But the fact that they’re putting this information out there is their choice. They’re the ones allowing it to happen.”

He further noted that William and Kate’s strategy shows a “give and take” approach with the media. “They also want people to give. So I think it’s a bit of give and take.”

Harrold continued, “They give a bit, they use the media, and the media uses them. And right now, it seems to be a really good relationship between the Royal Household and the press.”

“I think it’s better now than it’s ever been. And that’s because they’re giving as much as they’re taking.”