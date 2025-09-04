Meghan Markle sends special gift boxes to her superfans

Meghan Markle celebrates Netflix show’s second season with special gift boxes

Meghan Markle surprised some of her fans with special gift boxes.

In order to celebrate the latest season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gifted As Ever products to her superfans.

Sisters Danielle and Erin, who’re hosts of the Meghan, Like Us podcast, also received the special boxes.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Danielle and Erin posted a video of themselves unboxing the special gifts.

The caption of the video read, “Like Us Pod was in for a real treat yesterday when we got back from recording!”

It continued, “We were hand delivered beautiful gifts from @meghan @netflix & @aseverofficial!

“We have had such a fun time making this show together and it was such a sweet treat to know that people are listening and LIKE US, enjoy some good chit chat.

“We are both so stoked to receive these gifts and are grateful that this is just the beginning!” they wrote further.

Concluding with, “Watch With, Love Meghan and follow our weekly recaps on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and anywhere else you like your podcasts! #LikeUsPod #WithLoveMeghan #AsEver #meghansussex #Netflix.”

On the other hand, Jasmin Reed also received the box as she shared the unboxing video on social media with the caption, “When the queen herself @meghan gives fans the royal treatment Thank you so much!!!”

It is worth mentioning that the second season of With Love, Meghan was released on August 26. Notably, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who launched her lifestyle brand As Ever recently, is also set to drop a Christmas Special episode of the Netflix show later this year.