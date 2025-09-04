Meghan Markle blames Kate Middleton for Dolly Parton's refusal to join Netflix show?

Meghan Markle convinced Kate Middleton 'was behind' Dolly Parton snub

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly devastated after Dolly Parton's refusal to be part of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

According to RadarOnline, insiders have claimed that Meghan blames “showbiz conspiracy” for keeping her out of the spotlight. They noted that with Taylor Swift announcing her engagement on the same day as of the release of the second season of Meghan’s show, she believes it overshadowed her Netflix show.

On the other hand, insiders revealed that Meghan is frustrated with Dolly’s refusal to be part of her Netflix show.

Insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex believes Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is behind it.

“When Dolly declined, Meghan became convinced Kate Middleton's influence was behind it,” the source stated.

Adding, “She tells people there's a quiet effort to undercut her, orchestrated from across the Atlantic and the royal family.”

Notably, a Hollywood acquaintance stated, “When Meghan and Harry first moved to California, they were celebrated as Hollywood's new power couple.”

“But over time, A-listers have drifted back toward the monarchy. Meghan feels that isn't organic – she thinks it’s being managed,” they added.

Meghan Markle’s rift with Kate Middleton intensified following her shocking accusations against the future Queen after she left the royal family with Prince Harry in 2020.