Prince Harry faces key moment as he seeks reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry prepares for make-or-break meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry faces a “make-or-break” moment as he looks forward to his reunion with King Charles after years-long feud, claimed an insider.

The alleged reunion between the monarch and the Duke of Sussex could be an important step for the Royal family, according to Us Magazine.

The meeting comes amid Charles’ cancer diagnosis and is seen as a chance for both sides to talk honestly and try to fix things.

An insider shared with the publication that if it goes well, it might help Harry get along better with other family members too.

“This meetup is make-or-break,” they told the publication. “If it goes well, it could lead to other family members being open to better relationships.”

However, the source warned that if the details of the meeting gets leaked, there would not be any other chance for Harry to get back into the family fold again.

“If things get leaked negatively, then it’s done, and there’s no chance (for future peace),” the source said.

The insider further said that despite the risk, the father-son duo want to “clear the air and have a fresh start,” particularly because of Charles’ health.

“For Charles, a meeting with Harry means establishing harmony. (He) understands that headlines and strife are not good for anyone, and he wants things to move forward.

“For Harry, it’s an opening for his children to have a relationship with their grandfather.”