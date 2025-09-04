Prince Harry's fears ‘making things right' with King Charles

Prince Harry’s feeling overwhelmed with his desires to ‘make things right’ with King Charles

Prince Harry is currently feeling overwhelmed by the sheer pain of potentially losing his father to cancer, so much so that he considers this upcoming trip to the UK, and the potential peace talks as his ‘last real chance’ to make things right.

News of this has been brought to light by a well placed insider that is close to the Royal Family.

In their interview with Closer magazine the source explained that Prince Harry’s fears stem from the fact that “he knows this could be the last real chance to sort things out, that’s why he’s so determined.”

However, at the time that “with Meghan’s attendance hanging in the balance, and the Palace dragging its heels, there’s every chance it could all collapse.”

Something like that would utterly “devastate” Prince Harry the insider also noted.

The Duchess’ apprehension is more so because “Meghan doesn’t see the point in walking back into the lion’s den.”

Hence, even though “Harry wants Meghan by his side” because “he feels stronger with her there, but Meghan thinks she’d be walking into a trap.”

Before signing off the same source also added, “The Palace doesn’t particularly want her there either, which makes things even more complicated.”