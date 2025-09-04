Meghan Markle's future is now ‘hanging' by a thread

Meghan Markle warned her future is uncertain: Report

It appears Meghan Markle’s lifestyle Netflix show is currently facing major tidal waves, and the representative for Pundit Arena, Joe Lyons, has just issued a warning.

She commented on the apparent dangers that are seemingly lying in waiting, in a chat with Express US.

Regarding With Love, Meghan season 2 and its viewership ranking Lyons was quoted saying, “following reports that 'With Love, Meghan' is under review by Netflix, the odds suggest we may have already seen the final season.”

As a verdict the representative also said, “at 1/2 to be cancelled after season two, its future looks uncertain, and attention is now shifting to what Meghan does next.”

In regards to that, “a memoir leads the market at 8/11, which would see Markle follow in the steps of her husband, Harry, who released his own book in 2023. Entering the world of fashion is another plausible avenue for Meghan, priced at 3/1.”

Before concluding Lyons also added, “a return to acting also remains on the table for the Duchess of Sussex; she's 6/1 to reappear on our TV screens as an actress.”