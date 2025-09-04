 
Prince Harry fails to 'build up trust' ahead of huge meeting with King Charles

Eleen Bukhari
September 04, 2025

Prince Harry is warned against breaking the trust of King Charles as the duo aims for reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to meet his father in September amid Well Child Awards, is told to not make mistakes when it comes to airing dirty laundry in public.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express : “What makes sense is for Prince Harry and the King to meet privately and build up trust. However, there is no chance of that happening!”

He said: “If King Charles does not see Prince Harry on his next visit, the blame is likely to fall on the Sussexes. Meghan has just attacked the Royal Family again in her interview on Bloomberg saying she did not feel authentic when a working member.”

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: “In May, Harry gave an emotional and erratic interview on the BBC when he lost his case on security. The meeting between royal aides did suggest something might happen soon, and someone probably leaked that."

