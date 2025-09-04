Prince Andrew gets attacked by Republican over Epstein link

Prince Andrew has come under attack yet again after a Republican raises her voice.



Nancy Mace, US representative for South Carolina, is asking for a final decision for the Duke of York after attending a Jeffrey Esptein hearing.

Nancy, who is running for Governor of South Carolina, wrote on X: "Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew for any and all potential crimes on U.S. soil."

She also explained: "Since it’s already being reported - Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early.”

"As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe

"I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. God bless all survivors,” she noted.