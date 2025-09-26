Prince William's reaction to King Charles, Harry reconciliation talks finally drops

Prince William’s anger towards Prince Harry reaches a boiling point

It appears Prince William is the only one who has very strong feelings against his younger brother Prince Harry.

Everything has come out after Prince Harry sat for an hour-long tea with his father in Clarence House, during his four-day trip to the UK.

According to a well placed source, the heir has a lot to say about the situation, and feels incredibly taken aback.

While talking to Heat World the insider was quoted saying, “William isn’t impressed that Harry has managed to worm his way back into his father’s affections – to him, it’s just wrong on every level and utterly ridiculous.”

“The fact his brother’s now got this direct line back to the family despite all the pain and misery he’s inflicted simply beggars belief and he’s totally bewildered and frustrated that it’s being sanctioned.”

Prince William’s shock is also directed towards his father because “William cannot believe his father appears to have forgiven Harry for everything he’s done.”

“As far as William is concerned, Charles is letting the fox in the henhouse and he wants no part of it.”

“At this point he doesn’t even want to hear Harry’s name, he wishes he’d just hide in America for good, the way he threatened to do.”