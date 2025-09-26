‘Beyond offensive' Prince Harry gets hit by Prince William

Prince Harry’s pleas fall on deaf ears?

Prince William has a lot of thoughts regarding his young brother Prince Harry, as well as his wife Meghan Markle, it seems.

Reports claiming as such have been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down to talk with Heat World.

According to their findings, the heir does not have any hopes or much faith in Prince Harry’s intentions, allegedly.

According to the insider, “William doesn’t believe that Harry is genuinely sorry for anything,” and “he doesn’t buy it for one second.”

To make matters worse, Prince Harry’s connection to Netflix is also not helping his case with his brother.

For those unversed, Prince Harry is slated to release a documentary about Princess Diana in 2027, to mark the 30th anniversary of her death.

But given how The Crown went down within Palace walls, the source claims Prince William is taking it as a ‘sure sign’ his younger brother is not to be trusted.

It even led the insider to claim, “words mean nothing, he wants to see actions. And as far as William is concerned Harry’s actions, even in the midst of this reunion, are far from encouraging.”

Even today “he's still livid over Harry and Meghan's partnership with Netflix,” and “that’s just one more reason he wants to keep Harry at arm’s length, he doesn’t trust him and until he proves otherwise he’s got zero time for him and he wishes his father would follow suit,” the source concluded by saying.