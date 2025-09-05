Kris Jenner parting ways with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship is still going strong!

On Thursday, an insider confirmed to TMZ that the reality star and the actor are "happy and going stronger than ever," dispelling rumors of their breakup.

The confidant told the outlet that the couple finds the rumors "laughable" and has "no idea where the rumors started or why some outlets ran with it."

The source shared that the breakup speculations were "freaking hilarious" to the pair "cause they're both successful, and neither has ever supported the other. So, the idea he's inexplicably somehow seeking a payday for his time and effort is outrageous."

Rumors of Kris and Corey's split surfaced after an insider told Radar Online that the actor has had enough of the momager's habit of constantly berating him in public.

"He feels he deserves a nice payday. He reasons he deserves it after having been Kris' protector, business partner, assistant, confidant, and lover,” the source shared.

A tipster further told the publication that Corey sees himself as "the glue holding the family together during all their crises."

It is pertinent to mention that Kris and Corey have been together since 2014.