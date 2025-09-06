Sean Diddy Combs' twin daughters walk runway weeks before his sentencing

Diddy's twins Jessie and D'Lila walk runway weeks ahead of rapper's sentencing

The Combs twins Jessie and D'Lila walked the runway on Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th anniversary show.

The 18-year-old sisters shared photos on Saturday, capturing their walk in identical purple dresses and silver strappy heels.

It is pertinent to mention that the runway appearance comes weeks ahead of their father Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentencing on October 3 regarding his conviction of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The twins made their runway debut in Venice back in 2021 to take in Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. As they flew to the Italian city to make their modelling debut in memory of their late mother Kim Porter who died in 2018, the twins were also joined by their 15-year-old sister Chance, whom Combs' shares with Sarah Chapman.

Jessie and D'Lila have continued to make public appearances where due amid their father's ongoing criminal trial. In May, the twins attended their high school prom and later an event at the Harbor House in Los Angeles on May 17.

Later that same month, the twins shared dozens of photos on Instagram from their high school graduation in Los Angeles on May 23.

Combs, 55, is also dad to sons Quincy, 34, Justin, 31, Christian, 27, and his youngest daughter Love, 2, with previous partners.