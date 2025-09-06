 
Prince William and Kate attending two Women's Rugby World Cup games

The royal couple was due to attend two games on Saturday afternoon

September 06, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to attend the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, marking their second joint appearance this week.

The royal couple are scheduled to watch two key matches: Wales versus Fiji and England versus Australia. 

As respective patrons of Welsh and English rugby, their attendance underscores their support for the women’s tournament, which has gained international momentum in recent years.

Prince William serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Princess Kate holds the same role with the Rugby Football Union. 

Their dual patronages have frequently put them on opposite sides of the pitch, but both have emphasized the importance of promoting rugby’s growth and inclusivity, particularly at the grassroots and women’s levels.

Their appearance at the World Cup follows a visit earlier this week to London’s Natural History Museum, where they explored exhibits and met staff working on environmental research and education.

The couple’s planned outing at the rugby matches continues a busy schedule of public engagements, reflecting their prominent role in showcasing British culture, sport and charitable initiatives.

