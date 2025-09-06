Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral date and royal attendees revealed

Katharine Duchess of Kent

The funeral of the Duchess of Kent will take place Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Westminster Cathedral, according to the British media on Saturday.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. and will be attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family, alongside the Duke of Kent and the duchess’s relatives.

Ahead of the funeral, the duchess’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.

On Monday, Sept. 15, it will be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral, where the Rite of Reception and Vespers will be held on the eve of the Requiem Mass. The coffin will remain overnight in the Lady Chapel.

On Tuesday, members of the royal family will gather for the Requiem Mass before the coffin is transported by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor, where the interment will take place.

In line with royal protocol, flags will be flown at half-mast at all official royal residences displaying the Union flag on the day of the funeral.

Local media reports confirm the ceremonial arrangements for the duchess’s farewell, which will unfold over two days in London and Windsor.



