Meghan Markle's stance unclear as Prince Harry seeks royal reconciliation

Meghan Markle return still not confirmed as Prince Harry prepares for UK visit

Meghan Markle is unlikely to accompany her husband Prince Harry on his upcoming visit to the UK, new reports suggest.

According to betting experts at Pundit Arena, there is only 17% chance that the Duchess of Sussex would come with Harry to the UK.

While Harry’s trip next week is highly anticipated, a report by GB News has claimed that Meghan might return to the country in 2026.

Joe Lyons, a spokesperson for Pundit Arena, noted that although the former Suits star’s visit appears some time away, people are expecting her return.

“Royal watchers will be glued to Prince Harry’s UK visit next week, but the odds suggest there a low chance his wife Meghan Markle will join him on the trip; we estimate a 16.7% chance that she’ll make the journey,” said the representative.

They added, “A return to the UK in general for the first time since 2022 still appears to be some way off, with 2026 currently seen as the most likely window, priced at 10/11.”