 
Geo News

Prince William's attempts at protecting Prince George's privacy comes to light

Prince William’s parenting approach despite family war and fights comes out

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

prince-williams-attempts-at-protecting-prince-georges-privacy-comes-to-light
prince-williams-attempts-at-protecting-prince-georges-privacy-comes-to-light

The efforts Prince William has made in life to make sure his son Prince George does not experience what he did as a child has just come to light.

Prince William’s history as heir had a number of public moments that he seems intent on making sure, never happen for his son Prince George.

Everything about this has been shared by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He spoke to Fox News Digital about everything and said, “William’s attitude has been influenced by his childhood and the public nature of the war between his parents, especially the ‘Panorama’ debacle.”

Furthermore, “William was aghast at what his mother had done when he was at Eton. He was also affected by her tragic death in a very different way than Harry. From the start, he has tried to bring his children up as normally as possible. He is also fiercely protective of their privacy.”

“We knew that he and Catherine had decided to share the news that she had cancer appropriately. It would not have been possible to hide it anyway, and, since the king was also a sufferer, the difficulties of two senior royals fighting it at the same time were considerable, especially given the enormous scrutiny to which the monarchy is subjected.”

“The purpose of sharing this was to offer a guide to others in a similar situation. The way that Catherine has handled her illness — communicating with moving and uniquely intimate videos — has been truly amazing. They have clearly worked out a plan in circumstances that are ‘brutal,’ as William has said.”

More From Royals

Sarah Ferguson could deliver a 'death blow' to royal family amid latest crisis
Sarah Ferguson could deliver a 'death blow' to royal family amid latest crisis
Meghan Markle uses 'scorched earth' tactic against Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle uses 'scorched earth' tactic against Kate Middleton
Duchess Sophie takes big stand for environmental protection in Guatemala
Duchess Sophie takes big stand for environmental protection in Guatemala
King Charles major decision likely to pave the way for Lilibet, Archie to join royal fold
King Charles major decision likely to pave the way for Lilibet, Archie to join royal fold
Meghan Markle reacts as Kate announces stars for Christmas carol concert
Meghan Markle reacts as Kate announces stars for Christmas carol concert
Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid 'devastated' Sarah Ferguson big plans
Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid 'devastated' Sarah Ferguson big plans
Andrew as ‘gluttonous and wasteful as always' despite royal blow
Andrew as ‘gluttonous and wasteful as always' despite royal blow
‘Emotionally frayed' Meghan Markle breaks down: ‘How about a break?'
‘Emotionally frayed' Meghan Markle breaks down: ‘How about a break?'
Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health? video
Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health?