Prince William's attempts at protecting Prince George's privacy comes to light

The efforts Prince William has made in life to make sure his son Prince George does not experience what he did as a child has just come to light.

Prince William’s history as heir had a number of public moments that he seems intent on making sure, never happen for his son Prince George.

Everything about this has been shared by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He spoke to Fox News Digital about everything and said, “William’s attitude has been influenced by his childhood and the public nature of the war between his parents, especially the ‘Panorama’ debacle.”

Furthermore, “William was aghast at what his mother had done when he was at Eton. He was also affected by her tragic death in a very different way than Harry. From the start, he has tried to bring his children up as normally as possible. He is also fiercely protective of their privacy.”

“We knew that he and Catherine had decided to share the news that she had cancer appropriately. It would not have been possible to hide it anyway, and, since the king was also a sufferer, the difficulties of two senior royals fighting it at the same time were considerable, especially given the enormous scrutiny to which the monarchy is subjected.”

“The purpose of sharing this was to offer a guide to others in a similar situation. The way that Catherine has handled her illness — communicating with moving and uniquely intimate videos — has been truly amazing. They have clearly worked out a plan in circumstances that are ‘brutal,’ as William has said.”