Sarah Ferguson fears further humiliation: 'Nerves are frayed'

Sarah Ferguson fears further humiliation

Sarah Ferguson is said to be worried and 'fears further humiliation' amid royal downfall, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Sarah’s 'nerves are frayed.'

Helena further said Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother is “shaken to the core” by the loss of her royal safety net.

“She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls’ standing. The couple’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have distanced themselves from their parents’ scandals."

The report added Sarah navigates uncertainty amid her royal downfall.

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, "Sarah has made it well known among her staff and others that she no longer believes in Andrew and is preparing to go her own way after years of loyalty and public defense of her ex-husband."

Hilary said, "She’s described as ‘massively on edge’ and ‘panicking’ about her own future."

On October 30, the palace had announced that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Andrew.

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”