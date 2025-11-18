King Charles major decision likely to pave the way for Lilibet, Archie to join royal fold

King Charles has apparently paved the way for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet to bring them to royal fold with his major decision.

According to a report by the Mirror, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed that the monarch is bringing Andrew and Sarah Ferguson daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie into the royal fold, despite their parents’ recent scandals.

King Charles this decision will ultimately pave the way for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet to return to royal fold in future as it will set an unprecedented example for Prince William when he becomes King despite Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals.

The royal expert told the Sun, per the Mirror, “What it means to my mind, is that the King is determined to embrace his nieces, both Beatrice and Eugenie and bring them into the royal fold in a way where they don’t feel they’re just being gratuitously pulled in, but they’re actually doing something for it.”

Seward added, “I think that Charles feels quite responsible for these two girls, because it’s been a hideous time for them. Really hideous. They’ve both got young children, and I know they’ve got supportive husbands, but they’ve both got young children, and I think it’s been very, very difficult.”

“They’re actually part of the royal family, and they can do their bit, which I think is important to them,” she added.