Sarah Ferguson could deliver a 'death blow' to royal family amid latest crisis

The royal expert said about Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, "I don't think either parent wants to jeopardize their daughters' titles or advancement within the monarchy"

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Sarah Ferguson could deliver a ‘death blow’ to the royal family with her potential memoir as the publishers are after her to write one.

The warning has come from royal expert Meredith Constant while speaking to the Fox News Digital after latest blow to Sarah.

The expert said the latest blow to Sarah is that her upcoming children's book has been withdrawn from sale.

“This is on top of charities dropping her. I wouldn't be surprised if some of the recent royal patronages given to their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, were, in part, to keep Sarah and Andrew on the straight and narrow. Their daughters are the only ones in the royal orbit now."

However, Constant said, "I don't think either parent wants to jeopardize their daughters' titles or advancement within the monarchy."

The royal expert added, "It could also prevent Sarah from writing a memoir that further erodes public confidence in the monarchy. We've seen reports that publishers are after Sarah to write one. If the royal family thought ‘Spare’ was damaging, a memoir by Fergie could deliver a death blow."

Meanwhile, several charities have cut their links with Sarah after media reports that she had described the Jeffrey Epstein as a "supreme friend" in an email.

According to the Sun on Sunday newspaper, Sarah sent the message to Epstein in 2011, weeks after giving an interview in which she said she would never contact him again. 

